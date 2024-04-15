2024 Carlson Cares Scholarship Applications

[Killeen, Texas] – The Carlson Law Firm is excited to announce a fantastic chance for Texas high school seniors to grab hold of the Carlson Cares Scholarships. Two lucky students will each receive a $2,500 scholarship to support their educational journey.

What’s Up for Grabs?

The Carlson Cares Scholarships are all about giving back to Texas high school seniors. Two scholarships, each worth $2,500, are up for grabs for those enrolled in a Texas high school. This could be a game-changer for those gearing up for the 2023-2024 school year.

How to Get in the Game:

Applying is easy! Texas high school students who are planning to kick off the 2024-2025 school year at a Texas university, college, or trade school can apply at www.carlsonattorneys.com/scholarship to fill out the short online form and submit their entry using this year’s prompt:

Tell us about something or someone that motivates you to keep pushing toward your goals.

Show Us Your Story:

“This opportunity is not just about grades,” said Craig Carlson, managing partner at The Carlson Law Firm. “We want to know what makes you an Unstoppable Force.” Applicants can submit a 2-3 minute video or a 300-500 word essay at the link to apply and share what or who keeps you moving toward your goals.

Don’t Forget the Checklist:

Before hitting submit, ensure you’ve got your proof of enrollment and an unofficial transcript ready. Make sure you’re all set to take the next step in your educational journey.

Time’s Ticking:

The submission period is open until Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m. So, mark your calendars! Winners will get the exciting news in their inbox on April 22. But that’s not all – we’ll shout out the winners’ success on social media and in the local news!

What’s the Catch?

No catch! Well, maybe just one – the scholarship money goes straight to your school, and it’s earmarked for tuition and education-related stuff. But hey, that’s a win-win, right?

The Carlson Law Firm believes in you and wants to help you reach new heights. So, take advantage of this chance. Apply now, share your story, and kick-start your future together!

For more details and to apply, visit www.carlsonattorneys.com/scholarship.