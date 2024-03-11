96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

March 11, 2024 8:00AM CDT
Now open in Lubbock is 3:23 Golf Performance! Here, one can enhance one’s golfing skills by attending coaching sessions and receiving an inside look on the sport. One can find 3:23 Golf Performance located in Wolfforth at 13405 off County Road 1600 in suite 159.

At 3:23 Golf Performance, certified instructors are there to help players understand how one plays based off each player. One can book individual coaching sessions, as well as junior coaching sessions when ready to get started with 3:23 Golf Performance.

For more, visit 3:23 Golf Performance’s website here.

