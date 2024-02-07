98th Street Paving Improvements Project to Begin Monday

On Monday, February 12, West Texas Paving, in contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin construction on a 2022 Street Bond Project on 98th Street from Upland to Alcove Avenues. This portion of 98th Street will be widened to three asphalt lanes. During construction, 98th Street will be closed, Upland and Alcove Avenues will remain open. Proper signage and detours will be posted.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route, and to drive undistracted while in construction zones. Construction is expected to be complete in summer of 2025.