AAA Predicts Busiest Thanksgiving Airport Weekend In 18 Years

Getty Images Backpacker hikes through a stunted forest of mountain hemlock on the Williwaw Lakes Trail in Chugach State Park near Anchorage, Alaska June 2008. The trail leads hikers five miles to the first in a series of alpine lakes nestled beneath the towering 5,000-foot Chugach Mountains. An 18-mile loop can be made by crossing over into the North Fork Campbell Creek valley for the return to the Prospect Heights Trailhead. At a half-million acres, Chugach State Park is the country’s third largest.

Flying somewhere for Thanksgiving? Expect big crowds at the airports. AAA is predicting more than 4.7 million Americans will fly over Thanksgiving weekend – the most since 2005 and a 6.6% increase over last year. The busiest days to fly will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the following Monday as people head home. Overall, roughly 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday.