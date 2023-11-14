AAA Predicts Busiest Thanksgiving Airport Weekend In 18 Years
November 14, 2023 9:24AM CST
Flying somewhere for Thanksgiving? Expect big crowds at the airports. AAA is predicting more than 4.7 million Americans will fly over Thanksgiving weekend – the most since 2005 and a 6.6% increase over last year. The busiest days to fly will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the following Monday as people head home. Overall, roughly 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday.
