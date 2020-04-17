Abner Diaz on “Tommy”, Actor / Comedian Vladimir Caamaño
He was a chemistry nerd in high school and communications director for his dad the super. You can find him on Tommy Thursday nights on CBS or watch out for when he visits your town soon.
You’ll never guess the secret talent that he has.
We talked about the work he’s been following with antibodies for Coronavirus. Here’s a video on it…
Vladimir has a great bit about his dad’s use of black garbage bag as tinted windows… enjoy!
A true pleasure to talk with Vlad and I wish him the best of luck in the future. Maybe when he gets back on the road, Joanna and I will go see him. Truly talented man.
Actor, comedian Vladimir Caamaño goes Beyond the Mic.