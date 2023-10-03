96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Accomplices to Murder” : Seeking the Truth with Vinnie Politan

October 2, 2023 10:25PM CDT
“Accomplices to Murder” : Seeking the Truth with Vinnie Politan
Court TV / Beyond the Mic

Join us in an exclusive interview with Emmy Award-winning legal journalist and former prosecutor, Vinnie Politan, as he delves into the intriguing world of accomplices to murder on his show “Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan” on CourtTV. Discover his insights on high-profile cases, the pursuit of truth, and the personal inspirations that shaped his career. Don’t miss this candid conversation on Beyond the Mic Podcast.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

