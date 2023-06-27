Actress OG Half Pint Melissa Gilbert on “Back to the Prairie”

Join Sean Dillon on Beyond the Mic as he delves deep into the captivating world of storytelling and performance with renowned author and actor Melissa Gilbert. Gain insight into Melissa’s remarkable journey, from her iconic role on “Little House on the Prairie” to her new book “Back to the Prairie”.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.