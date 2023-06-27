96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Actress OG Half Pint Melissa Gilbert on “Back to the Prairie”

June 27, 2023 3:40PM CDT
Share

Join Sean Dillon on Beyond the Mic as he delves deep into the captivating world of storytelling and performance with renowned author and actor Melissa Gilbert. Gain insight into Melissa’s remarkable journey, from her iconic role on “Little House on the Prairie” to her new book “Back to the Prairie”.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Actor
Author
BeyondtheMic
BeyondtheMicWithSeanDillon
CreativeConversations
Interview
MelissaGilbert
Podcast
SeanDillon
StorytellingJourney

Recently Played

Last NightMorgan Wallen
4:41pm
Fancy LikeWalker Hayes
4:38pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
4:35pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
4:35pm
Take Your TimeSam Hunt
4:27pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Magician, Cowboys Fan, Dad and In Town for Father's Day at the Cactus Theater
2

Chris Young teases new song “coming soon”
3

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
4

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
5

Tim McGraw Sings To Randy Travis Backstage At CMA Fest