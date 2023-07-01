96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” Author Neil King Jr.

July 1, 2023 3:12PM CDT
Share

Author Neil King Jr. walked through cemeteries, battlefields, trash and farms. 26 days, 330 miles and using only one pair of shoes. The story became his memoir “American Ramble”. Find out more in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut. @NKingofDC #AmericanRamble

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
American Ramble
Author
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Journalist
Neil King Jr
Pulitzer Prize
Sean Dillon

Recently Played

Drowns The WhiskeyJason Aldean With Miranda Lambert
5:23pm
AngelsThomas Rhett
5:20pm
GoldDierks Bentley
5:13pm
GoldDierks Bentley
5:13pm
BoondocksLittle Big Town
5:09pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young teases new song “coming soon”
2

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
3

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
4

Tim McGraw drops “Hey Whiskey,” unveils 17th album
5

Tornado Damages Town of Matador