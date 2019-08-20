      Weather Alert

Anastasia & Colin from Bravo’s Below Deck – Med go Beyond the Mic

Aug 20, 2019 @ 5:43pm

She’s got a lotus flower on her butt, he won’t tell me what’s in his mom’s pot o sauce, but it has to be good.

Time for Anastasia & Colin from Bravo’s Below Deck Med to go Beyond the Mic.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

TAGS
963KLLL Anastasia Surmava Below Deck Below Deck Med Beyond the Mic Bravo Colin Macy O'Toole Sean Dillon
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
Lubbock Country: Jordan Robert Kirk Live, Part 1
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts