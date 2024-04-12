Unveiling the Mind of E.A. Aymar: A Journey Through ‘When She Left’

E.A. Aymar, author of the gripping thriller ‘When She Left’ joins us for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. We talk about the challenges of writing about crimes he’s never committed, the complexities of crafting both female and male perspectives, and much more. Don’t miss out on insights into the author’s emotions upon holding his finished book, and uncover what writing truly means to him. Let’s go Beyond the Mic with E.A. Aymar!

