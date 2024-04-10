96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ashley McBryde on the life lesson that inspired “The Devil I Know”

April 10, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Ashley McBryde‘s no stranger to getting unsolicited advice. Sometimes the advice resonates, but sometimes it doesn’t.

Reflecting on the counsel she’s received, Ashley says she’s gleaned an important life lesson that inspired “The Devil I Know.”

“We’re all constantly getting advice from every direction. We are told to do this and told to do that, whether it’s by social media or wherever it is you’re getting your opinions from,” Ashley tells the press while sharing the backstory of her latest single.

“The truth is, things go a lot better when you just trust your gut,” she notes.

Ashley candidly chronicles this self-belief in the anthemic “The Devil I Know.”

As the chorus goes, “Momma says, get my ass to church/ Daddy says, get my ass to work/ Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes/ Everybody’s got something to say/ About how I gotta change my ways/ But I got something to say of my own/ Hell, there’s hell everywhere I go/ I’m just sticking with the devil I know.”

“The Devil I Know” is also the title track of Ashley’s latest album. The project arrived in September and features its lead single, “Light On in the Kitchen.”

To see Ashley in a city near you, visit her website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

AlibisTracy Lawrence
10:39am
Different Round HereRiley Green Ft. Luke Combs
10:37am
Take My NameParmalee
10:34am
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
10:27am
People Are CrazyBilly Currington
10:23am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Earth Might Move 1 Second Back In Time
2

Red Raiders shine at Big 12 Pro Day
3

Unveiling the World of Event Television with Jeff Margolis with 'We’re Live in Five'
4

Morton to sit out remainder of Texas Tech spring practices
5

SAVOR Prepares to Lead the Culinary and Patron Experience at Buddy Holly Hall