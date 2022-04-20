      Weather Alert

Austin Named Best City in the U.S. For Dating

Apr 20, 2022 @ 9:23am
Romantic couple on tropical vacation on remote island palm tree white sand beach in Caribbean.

If you are feeling unlucky in love, you may want to try down the road about 6 hours to Austin, Texas.  This is according to data from the website Sperling’s Best Places list, which has named the city the best for dating in the United States.  Factors in determining Austin as the best include the city’s online dating scene and younger population, plus the number of date spots.  Colorado Springs and San Diego come in second and third.  Meanwhile, Kansas City, Missouri is ranked as the worst city for dating in the U.S.

What is your criteria for a good date?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Meet The World's Tallest Family
Mickey Guyton says moms like Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris “rally” around her when she needs advice
Garth Brooks has revealed the name of his downtown Nashville bar, and it's an ode to one of his biggest hits
Ingrid Andress kicks off a new album cycle with her self-reflective new song, “Good Person”
Blake Shelton is a sight to behold in his Easter bunny costume
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On