Barbara Butcher: Decoding 5500 Death Scenes and 680 Homicides

Tune in to Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Podcast for an intriguing interview with Barbara F. Butcher, a seasoned forensic and medicolegal death investigator, and author of “What the Dead Know”. Join us as Barbara shares insights from her 5500 death scene investigations and 680 homicide cases. Discover the powerful stories behind her book and the challenges she faced as a representative for grieving families. Learn why “Dead men do tell tales” and why you should dive into her compelling book. Find out more about Barbara Butcher as she goes Beyond the Mic..

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.