Behind ‘Hide or Seek’: Dan DiDio’s Insights on Superpower

Discover the intriguing world of Dan DiDio as he reveals the secrets behind “Hide or Seek: The Superpower Protection Program”. Uncover the fun and challenges of crafting a superhero tale where nothing is as it seems. Plus, get the inside scoop on Dan’s favorite ABC Afterschool Special, thoughts on the Blue Beetle movie, and much more as Dan Didio takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.