Behind the Roar: John E. Brady on Voicing Pumbaa in Disney’s “The Lion King”

October 4, 2023 11:59PM CDT
John E Brady / American Theatre Guild / Beyond the Mic

Broadway star and actor John E. Brady joins Sean Dillon Beyond the Mic. From voicing over a hundred radio and TV commercials to iconic roles in Newsies the Musical and Disney’s The Lion King, Brady shares insights into his performances and experiences. Discover how he brings Pumbaa to life and handles Julie Taymor’s intricate costumes. Hear about his pre-show rituals and the challenges of balancing acting and puppeteering. Get to know the man behind the roles in the Rockin’ 8, and gain a deeper understanding of the industry and his journey.

See the Disney’s “The Lion King” At Buddy Holly Hall from October 6th – 15th Get your tickets here.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

