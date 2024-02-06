Behind the Wheel: Riccardo Scamarcio’s Journey with ‘Race for Glory’

Step into the high-speed world of rally racing with actor and producer Riccardo Scamarcio as he takes you on a thrilling ride in his latest project, “Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia.” In this Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Short Cut, Riccardo discusses the metaphor of Italian style embodied in the film. Why did the underdog story of Lancia, and the influence of legendary team manager Cesare Fiorio motivate him? From his first car to the competitive spirit that drives him, Riccardo talks about working with film icons like Johnny Depp and Al Pacino, and the profound impact fatherhood has had on his life and career. Buckle up for an intimate journey with the pride of Trani, Italy, as we go full throttle Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.