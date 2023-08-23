96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Benefits of Lemon Water

August 23, 2023
Lemon water is a tasty way to spruce up your hydration game, but what are the actual side effects of drink it?  According to actual scientific research, there are definitely benefits to fruit-infused water.  These benefits include hydration, promoting healthy digestion, cognitive health, and boosting immunity through Vitamin C intake.  Still, doctors have warned against the myths that lemon water detoxifies your body or burns away belly fat.  What are some ways you keep yourself hydrated?

