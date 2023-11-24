96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Beyond Silence: Paul Landis and the Untold JFK Story

November 23, 2023 7:14PM CST
Beyond Silence: Paul Landis and the Untold JFK Story
Uncover the untold story of a witness to history. Author and former Secret Service agent Paul Landis breaks his silence after 60 years in his memoir ‘The Final Witness: A Kennedy Secret Service Agent.’ Delve into the hidden truths of November 22nd, 1963, as Landis reveals why he kept silent for decades. Discover his enduring friendship with Clint Hill and how he overcame the aftermath of that fateful day. Landis shares the impactful journey of writing his book and invites readers to judge the truth for themselves. Don’t miss this exclusive interview shedding light on unanswered questions from history’s defining moment.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

