Beyond the Octagon: The Benefits of Mixed Martial Arts

MMA is one of the fastest-growing sports in America. The promotions UFC and WWE have a combined net worth of $21.4 billion dollars. Lubbock is the 10th largest city in Texas, with over twenty MMA gyms in the area.

One of these gyms is Different Breed. This gym offers a variety of lessons on self-defense while also teaching valuable lessons on how to maintain your health. Jason Gallegos, a coach at Different Breed MMA, said there are many benefits to practicing the art of MMA. “Knowing that I can protect myself if anything were to ever happen goes a long way, and I believe that’s worth a couple of injuries here and there,” Gallegos said. “I can deal with the nicks and bruises, but the confidence that fighting gives me to go on with life is more than enough for me.”

Stephen Rodriguez, the owner of Different Breed, said that anyone can practice MMA and that it will help in many aspects. “Combat sports, in general, give you great cardio, great muscle endurance, and muscle hardening,” Rodriguez said. “The mental aspect of the sport helps when you have frustration and other psychological effects that you need to release.”

Participating in MMA not only provides self-defense and a great workout regimen; the sport offers much more. MMA can improve your life in many aspects. It can improve confidence, your mood, reduce stress, and improve problem-solving skills.

It is shown that getting an intense physical workout releases dopamine in your brain, which makes you feel calmer and more relaxed.

MMA is a fast-paced sport full of quick decision-making. Practicing MMA requires you to make intelligent decisions as fatigue sets in. You are also taught self-defense skills, which make people more confident in their daily lives. Participating in MMA promotes self-confidence, resilience, and a sense of achievement. While competing in MMA can be rough, the resilience and sense of personal accomplishment make it worth it.

For more information on the risks and benefits of MMA, visit Different Breed MMA on Facebook or Instagram with any questions.

Article by Jayden Santos

Alpha Media Intern