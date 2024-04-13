By: Julissa Garcia / Alpha Media Intern

The Big 12 Conference hosted their very first ever Pro Day in cooperation with the National Football League. This event was presented by the Air Force Reserve. This big event hosted football athletes from all around the Big 12 conference and had a total number of 137 prospects that participated in this inaugural Conference-wide Pro Day, in hopes of helping these athletes reach their dreams of playing at the next level. This 5 day event was held in Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center at The Star from March 27-31. The Big 12 and NFL partnered together to help evaluate the student athletes during this pro day to assess the players skills with a wide variety of assessments that are designed to showcase the athletes’ skills and maximize the prospect experience.

Texas Tech had 13 athletes in attendance at the Big 12 Pro Day to showcase their Red Raider talent for all of the scouts and people in attendance. Xavier White, wide receiver, Baylor Cupp, tight end, Tyrique Matthews, linebacker and Austin McNamara, punter all attended the Big 12 Pro Day to represent the double T and put their talent and passion for football on display. Three offensive linemen represented Texas Tech: Cole Spencer, Rusty Staats, and Dennis Wilburn. Tech also had two defensive linemen showcase their abilities during Pro Day, which were Myles Cole and Jaylon Hutchings. The defensive back room for Tech at the Pro Day was stacked with Malik Dunlap, Tyler Owens, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, and Rayshad Williams.

Cole Spencer made a huge name for himself as he clocked a 4.89 and a 4.90 with his two attempts on the 40-yard dash. This was the best 40-yard dash among offensive linemen at Big 12 Pro Day and was also the best dash time from any other offensive lineman that competed in last month’s NFL Combine. This was a huge event for Red Raiders to shine in front of many NFL scouts in hopes of boosting their reports for the NFL Draft which takes place April 25-27 in Detroit.