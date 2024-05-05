96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Raising a Glass to Cinco de Mayo: Joey Angelo’s Agave Adventure

May 5, 2024 6:39AM CDT
Raising a Glass to Cinco de Mayo: Joey Angelo’s Agave Adventure
Joey Angelo / Beyond the Mic

It’s Cinco de Mayo and Joey Angelo, founder of sipMARGS and Su Casa Mezcal wants to help you discover agave spirits. Discover how agave spirits have surpassed vodka as the #1 selling liquor. Joey shares insights on incorporating agave spirits into non-traditional food pairings. He talks about his entrepreneurial journey and how his 20 years of experience has blended life and career together. Let’s celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Joey Angelo as he goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

