Bill Courtney: Building Character On and Off the Football Field

November 5, 2023 6:22PM CST
Join Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon for an inspiring interview with football coach, business leader, and author Bill Courtney. They delve into Bill’s acclaimed podcast ‘An Army of Normal Folks’ and discuss its impact on changing lives and communities. Discover Bill’s insights on character and football, and how they reveal true character. Tune in for a conversation on love, truth, and American exceptionalism through leadership and service.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

