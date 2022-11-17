96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Australian Singer Firerose

November 17, 2022 9:30AM CST
“She’s the real deal,” said Billy Ray Cyrus to People Magazine about his new fiancé, Australian singer Firerose.   Cyrus says he met Firerose on the set of Hannah Montana. “Our friendship was so solid over the years,” he added. “She plays all of her own instruments and writes her own songs. We began sharing music, and it just evolved.”  Tish and Billy first started divorce proceedings in 2010, but decided to give their relationship another try. However, the marriage failed two years later.    “Billy confided in me a lot of what was going on in his life. I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him,” said Firerose. Billy is 61, and Firerose is 32.

