Black Business Expo August 19th

On August 19 come out to the Mae Simmons Community Center for the 2023 Black Business Expo! The event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public! Celebrate National Black Business month this month and help the community come together.

Black Business Expo is a showcase for west Texas Black Owned Businesses. The event will feature businesses, vendors and non-profits who operate in the west Texas area. The 2023 theme is “Community Coming Together”. The 2-day event will begin with a networking mixer on August 18th, from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Vizo’s African Bar & Restaurant located at 3131 34th St. The mixer is an opportunity for networking and to encourage professional collaboration among guest.

The Expo will take place on Saturday, August 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center located at 2004 Oak Ave. The event will feature businesses and vendors who operate in the west Texas area. Patrons will have the opportunity to visit with, buy, book and network with registered vendors.

Vendors List:

Peek’s Eyewear

Just BEE Inspired

East Lubbock Art House

Freedom Act Lubbock

Dr. Spotless Cleaning Services

Texas Democratic Women of the South Plains

Latrice Decorating and Event Planning

Texas Tech SBDC

All Things Beautiful Events

Stinsons Shooting Supply

Millennium designer western boot

PaintTME

Screen Shots Custom Tees & Screen Printing

All things Beauty Bar

Unique Butterfly Blings

Real Deal Designs

MsE Lets Go Travel Services, LLC

T & R Birthing Books Publishing

Mattie’s Creations

Admittance for the Black Business Expo is free for all activities. All are invited to come and support local black businesses. Event goals are to bring unity to the black business market and to provide awareness about the talents, businesses and opportunities in the west Texas area.

The 4th annual Black Business Expo is hosted in August to acknowledge National Black Business Month, which is celebrated world-wide. This event is a collaborative effort of the Black Business Expo and Real Deal Designs.

More information about the Black Business Expo can be found at tinyurl.com/BBExpo