Black Sox Saga: Shoeless Joe’s Historic Courtroom Showdown Unveile

October 17, 2023 10:02PM CDT
Front Cover Illustration Todd Radom

Step into the courtroom with Jacob Pomrenke and David J. Fletcher, editors of ‘Joe Jackson, Plaintiff, v Chicago American League Ball Club, Defendant: The Never-Seen-Before Trial Transcript.’ This unprecedented book unveils Shoeless Joe Jackson’s trial against the Chicago White Sox and Charles Comiskey. Get insights from Jacob, Chair of the Black Sox Scandal Research Committee, and David, co-author of the acclaimed ‘Chili Dog MVP.’ Join us as we go Beyond the Mic to explore the untold story of a baseball legend.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

