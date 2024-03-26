Blake Shelton Shares Excitement For ‘All For The Hall’ Concert

Blake Shelton is set to host the “All for the Hall” benefit concert on March 30 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, featuring a lineup of Oklahoma artists like Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill, and Kristin Chenoweth. Shelton expressed excitement for the event, calling it “a once-in-a-lifetime experience” with a mix of country artists, old and new.

The concert promises a night filled with music and is a special opportunity for fans to enjoy a diverse range of talent. Tickets are still available for the event, offering attendees a chance to support a good cause and enjoy a memorable evening of live music.

Who would your dream concert consist of?