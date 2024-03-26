96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Blake Shelton Shares Excitement For ‘All For The Hall’ Concert

March 26, 2024 9:49AM CDT
Blake Shelton is set to host the “All for the Hall” benefit concert on March 30 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, featuring a lineup of Oklahoma artists like Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill, and Kristin Chenoweth.   Shelton expressed excitement for the event, calling it “a once-in-a-lifetime experience” with a mix of country artists, old and new.

The concert promises a night filled with music and is a special opportunity for fans to enjoy a diverse range of talent.   Tickets are still available for the event, offering attendees a chance to support a good cause and enjoy a memorable evening of live music.

Who would your dream concert consist of?

