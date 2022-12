Britt talks with country fashion creator Korrie who owns Cotton & Rye Outfitters. Women owned company, made in the USA clothing, and fashion forward for the National Finals Rodeo. Take a listen to find out she first heard Cody Johnson’s song “Dear Rodeo” , if Gwen Steffani is a fan of Cotton & Rye Outfitters clothing and where you can shop her clothing lines!

www.cottonandryeoutfitters.com