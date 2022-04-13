      Weather Alert

California Considering Shift To 32-Hour Workweek For Larger Companies

Apr 13, 2022 @ 9:08am

A new bill introduced in the California state assembly would make the official workweek 32 hours for companies with 500 or more employees.  The bill would also require employers to pay time-and-a-half to workers who run over the 32 hours.  One of the bill’s sponsors, assembly member Cristina Garcia, told the Los Angeles Times, that employers would also be barred from reducing workers’ pay because they are working less.   The California Chamber of Commerce has called the proposed legislation a “job killer,” but evidence from other countries suggests that a four-day workweek can actually boost productivity.

What do you think? Would a four-day workweek work in west Texas?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
MARATHON BIKER RIDES FROM CALIFORNIA TO TEXAS TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR LIVING KIDNEY DONATION AND POST-DONATION FUNCTIONALITY
Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Hills Estate For Sale For......
'Denim & Rhinestones': Carrie Underwood serves ‘80s vibes on her new album’s title track
Dierks Bentley enlisted “Uncle” Luke Bryan to teach his kids to fish: “He is Mr. Fisherman”
CMT Music Awards adds Jason Aldean + more to the performers lineup, names new presenters
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On