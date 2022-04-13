California Considering Shift To 32-Hour Workweek For Larger Companies

A new bill introduced in the California state assembly would make the official workweek 32 hours for companies with 500 or more employees. The bill would also require employers to pay time-and-a-half to workers who run over the 32 hours. One of the bill’s sponsors, assembly member Cristina Garcia, told the Los Angeles Times, that employers would also be barred from reducing workers’ pay because they are working less. The California Chamber of Commerce has called the proposed legislation a “job killer,” but evidence from other countries suggests that a four-day workweek can actually boost productivity.
What do you think? Would a four-day workweek work in west Texas?