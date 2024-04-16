Casas for CASA 2024

Join Casas for CASA to help raise $100,000 this year to serve children in foster care in the South Plains! More than 500 children are waiting on a CASA Volunteer, and you could help by purchasing raffle tickets starting at five dollars! The funds raised will go directly to CASA of the South Plains in intention to help recruit, train, and support CASA Volunteers to thus serve as advocates for children in the foster care system within the South Plains. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Market Street off 98th and Quaker Thursdays and Fridays from 4 – 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; the drawing will be on May 14 at 5:30 p.m., and attendance is not necessary to win; playhouses will be delivered to winners on Saturday, May 18, and other raffle items will have scheduled deliveries. Raffle winners will receive custom-built playhouses, a storage building, an enclosed trailer, or a $3,500 MasterCard gift card generously built and donated by local businesses, organizations, and home builders.

For prices for the raffle tickets, they are:

$5 each

5 for $20

15 for $50

40 for $100

Online ticket sales end Sunday, May 12 at 11:59 PM. Ticket purchases after that time can be made on-site Tuesday, May 14 at Market Street from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Early ticket sales:

On Friday, March 22, early ticket sales start. Early ticket buyers have a choice to hold on to their receipt and make the selection of their choice(s) at the Casas for CASA event site at Market Street beginning Friday, April 12, until Tuesday, May 14.

For more information visit Casas for CASA’s website here. Pictures of the custom-build playhouses, storage unit, and enclosed trailer, as well as gift card, are below: