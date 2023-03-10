Chef Devin Alexander Got Her Daughter to Love Veggies “The Land of Secret Superpowers: Vegetables”
March 10, 2023 7:40AM CST
Chef Devin Alexander loves her steak medium rare, peaches but doesn’t like asparagus. Listen to the miracle story from a traumatic brain injury to writing “The Land of Secret Superpowers: Vegetables”. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.
More about: