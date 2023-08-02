Child With Cancer Gets Invited Backstage To Luke Bryan Concert

Luke Bryan invited a Denver girl backstage after hearing her story.

Seven-year-old Mary Stegmueller has had terminal brain cancer since she was four. She’s a big Luke Bryan fan and wanted to see his Denver show on Saturday (July 29).

She’s immunocompromised and can’t stand for long, so her family thought the concert would be off-limits for Mary, but an anonymous donor gave them a private suite for the show.

Mary got a quick hug from the country star in 2021 and wanted to talk to him again.

Bryan saw Mary’s story on the local news station in Denver and invited her backstage for a meet-and-greet before the show. Mary took photos with her country idol and hugged him again before she started her 43rd radiation round on Monday (July 31).