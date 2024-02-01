Chris Young Reveals Bruises On Back After Being Shoved By Law Enforcement Officer:

Country star Chris Young was detained at a Nashville pub last week after a fight with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission. While Young was arrested, the charges were eventually dropped, but now Young has released video of the aftermath of the assault he faced by TABC officers.

Young finally addressed the matter by posting a TikTok with another angle of the altercation, revealing he never touched the cop. He captioned the video, “For all the trolls who say, “Don’t touch a cop….I didn’t touch him.”

Young released a photo on Instagram of his back and arm injuries after the event. You can see a clear bruise adjacent to his spine. If the injury had been to his spine, Young could have fared worse.