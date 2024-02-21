City Accepting Applications for Lubbock 101 Citizens Academy

If you have ever wanted to get behind-the-scenes of City of Lubbock services or gain insight into municipal government, Lubbock 101 is for you.

Lubbock 101 is a citizens academy designed for residents to learn more about their city, its operations and all the services it provides. The program consists of five classroom sessions, tours of several City of Lubbock departments and three Saturday morning field days to the City’s Fleet Services, the South Water Treatment plant and a Public Safety Field Day at the airport.

Lubbock 101 starts Thursday, March 28, 2024 and ends on May 4. Graduates will be recognized at the Lubbock City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

An application is required for enrollment. Enrollment is limited. Application deadline is March 1.

Lubbock 101 application, syllabus and schedule can be found at mylubbock.us/Lubbock101.