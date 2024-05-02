City of Lubbock Extends Deadline for Summer Internship Program Applications

The City of Lubbock is looking for motivated summer intern candidates between the ages of 17-21, to come work for the City of Lubbock from June 3, 2024 to July 19, 2024. This year’s programs offer diverse opportunities for applicants to explore positions in either the field services program or the office staff program. The City will has extended its deadline for applications until May 12, 2024.

Candidates who are selected for one of the programs, and successfully completes that internship program, will have the opportunity to apply and potentially come to work for the City of Lubbock full-time. Interested parties are encouraged to apply at mylubbock.us/intern.

For any questions about the programs please email [email protected] or call 806-775-2281.