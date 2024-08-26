City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Upcoming Classes and Events

Hiring Athletic Officials

We are looking to hire officials for volleyball, softball, and flag football for the 2024-2025 seasons. Enjoy the game in a new way and help bring fun and fair games to those coming out to play in our adult leagues.

Inquire by emailing Chase Helms at [email protected] or call at 806-775-2688.

Magic the Gathering Nights

Every Tuesday

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

Free

All ages welcome

Anyone can come and enjoy this fun card game. This group is open to everyone—from seasoned veterans to complete newbies. Don’t have cards? We allow proxies of all kinds and have decks for you to use. Join us at Hodges for our weekly Magic the Gathering Night!

Let’s Move

Every Wednesday

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst St.

Free

Ages 50+

Join us for FUN while learning various dances with YouTube!

Karate Tots and Kids

Hodges Community Center: Thursdays; 5:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Maxey Community Center: Saturdays; 9:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

$15/month

Tots: Ages 3-4, Kids: Ages 5-13

Children start with the basics and learn more advanced techniques in self-defense, character, and discipline in our weekly karate classes. Register at playlubbock.com.

Yoga at Maxey Community Center

Every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday

9:15 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St.

$25/month

Ages 17+

Perfect for beginners and seasoned practitioners alike, this class focuses on postures and breathing exercises to enhance mind-body harmony and physical health. Register online or in person at playlubbock.com!

Adult Court Volleyball Registration

Registration: August 26 – September 13

Games begin: September 23

Rodger Gym, 3306 Auburn St.

$190/team

Ages 18+

Bump, set, spike! Have a blast in our Court Volleyball League this fall. Get your team together to play in either Women’s or Coed leagues. Registration starts August 26th and lasts to September 13th. Registration fee is $190/team. You can register online on our website at playlubbock.com

Games start the week of September 23rd. All leagues are 6v6. Leagues will play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday at Rodgers Gym, 3306 Auburn. We look forward to having you out there!

Questions? Reach out to [email protected] or give a call at 806-775-2687.

Hub City Book Club

Every 1st Wednesday of the month, September 4

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

Free

Ages 18+

Hey there bookworm! Join Lubbock Adult Activity Center and City of Lubbock Public Library’s Book Club this month! Pick up your book at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center and get to reading. Register on our website online or call the Lubbock Adult Activity Center at (806) 767-2710.

Birthday Party at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Every 1st Friday of the month, September 6

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

Free

Ages 50+

Come and celebrate your birthday with us at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center! We will have snacks, cake and entertainment. You don’t want to miss out on all the fun!

90’s Karaoke Party

Friday, September 6

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

Free

All ages welcome!

Join us at the Hodges Community Center for a fun filled 90’s Karaoke Party! There will be light refreshments.

Dance Classes with Hannah

Tuesdays, September 10 – October 29

Various times

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

$70

Age groups: Mommy and Me (Ages 1-6), Senior Ballet & Tap (Ages 50+), Mini Ballet & Tap (Ages 4-6), Youth Dance (Ages 6-13), Adult Ballet & Tap (Ages 18+)

Dancers will focus on building flexibility and balance through basic ballet positions and center exercises. Some classes feature tap and creative movement skills as well.

Each class will focus on improvement and emotional expression to help relieve for daily stresses.

Dance shoes are encouraged but not required.

This is an 8-week class that starts on September 10. Register online at playlubbock.com.

Senior Breakfast at Maggie Trejo

Every 2nd Wednesday of the month, September 11

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst St.

$2/person

Ages 50+

Enjoy a delicious breakfast at our Senior Center every month! Ages 50+.

Legal Aid Assistance

Thursday, September 12

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Ave.

Free

All ages welcome!

Come get free legal assistance from Legal Aid of Northwest Texas and Texas Tech University Law Students at the Mae Simmons Community Center. Clinics start @ 5:30pm and are on a first come, first serve basis. No appointment is necessary.

Music Connections

September 12 – November 21

Various days/times

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

$90

Ages 1-5

Connect with your child through the beauty of music. Dance, sing, and play with instruments to build musicality and social skills that will last a lifetime. Parent participation is required.

Registration is now open until September 9. Register online at playlubbock.com.

Life Skills Class

Every 3rd Wednesday of the month, September 18

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

Free

Ages 50+

Goodwill Career Resource Center will be doing a free life skills class at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center every third Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Come out and learn some useful tips and tricks for everyday life!

Senior Breakfast at Mae Simmons Senior Center

Every 3rd Friday of the month, September 20

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Mae Simmons Senior Center, 2004 Oak Ave.

$2/person

Ages 50+

Enjoy a delicious breakfast at our Senior Center every month!

Mini Sports and Fitness

Saturdays, September 28 – November 2

10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

$50

Ages 4-9

This 6-week class is the perfect opportunity for youth sports enthusiasts ages 4 to 9. During the class emphasis will be put on physical education, soccer, basketball, and t-ball. Students can look forward to several throwing and catching games as well as a variety of other skill and technique development games.

The class will meet on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and will be taught by Coach Ryan. The registration fee is $50 for this class. Register online at playlubbock.com.

Youth Basketball

Saturdays, September 28 – November 2

11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

$50

Ages 6-13

This 6-week class is the perfect opportunity for youth basketball players ages 6 to 13 to enhance their skills and gain experience on the court. The class will take place on Saturdays and will be taught by Coach Ryan.

Coach Ryan will provide personalized coaching to each participant, tailoring the lessons to individual skill levels and abilities. Participants will learn various techniques including dribbling, passing, shooting, and defensive tactics. Whether your child is new to basketball or has been playing for years, this class will help improve their game, boost their confidence, and enhance their love for the sport.

The registration fee is $50. Register online at playlubbock.com.

Pumpkin Carving Competition

Registration: September 16 – October 13

Event: Tuesday, October 15

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

Free

All ages welcome!

Think you and your team can carve the best pumpkins in Lubbock? Put your skills to the test with Lubbock Park and Recreation’s Pumpkin Carving Competition!

Prizes will be awarded to Best Team Theme, Best Parks and Rec Theme [Spooky Sports], Most Pumpkins Carved and Best Pumpkin.

Registration is free and opens on Monday, September 16 and closes on Sunday, October 13. There is no minimum or maximum requirement for team size. Hodges Community Center staff will contact the team leader prior to the event to collect needed team information

Pre-registration is required.

All pumpkins will be placed in the 16th Annual Pumpkin Trail given they follow Pumpkin Trail requirements.

For questions about this event, please contact the Hodges Community Center at 806-767-3706.

Host a Display at Pumpkin Trail!

Now accepting applications!

Free

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Reliant Energy will host the 16th Annual Pumpkin Trail from October 17-20, 2024, at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum. Apply today to be one of 60 displays showcased within the trail. Hosting a display is a free opportunity for organizations to highlight their mission through an artistic fall display. The only requirements for groups to host a display are to fill out an application and make a pledge to bring 15 carved pumpkins to the trail with their display. Display plots are filling up fast, don’t miss this opportunity to host your own display at this year’s event!

For more information about display opportunities or getting involved with this year’s Pumpkin Trail, please contact Terri Walker at 806-767-3706 or [email protected].

Vendor Call for Trick or Treat Street at Safety City

The City of Lubbock’s Safety City is preparing to host the 12th Annual Trick or Treat Street. This free event is open to all community members and business/organizations who want to participate. This year we are holding the event on Friday, Oct. 25th from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm. We are hoping to get around 4,000 visitors.

We are in search of vendors to participate in the event and hand out informational materials, candy, and/or branded items to guests. There is no cost for a vendor to participate and this is a great opportunity to get information about your business/organization directly to the citizens that utilize them.

If there are any other questions regarding Trick or Treat Street, Safety City’s hours are Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. More information about the event will be shared to our vendors as we get closer! For additional information please call or email Tina Christophe at [email protected] or (806) 767-2712.