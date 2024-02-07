City of Lubbock’s Community Development Department Seeking Public Input Community Needs Assessment and Fair Housing Analysis will Help to Create Five Year Plan

The City of Lubbock Community Development Department, in partnership with the Lubbock Housing Authority, is conducting a Community Needs Assessment and Fair Housing Analysis survey in order to develop the City’s five year consolidated plan.

The City expects to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) programs which will help to address affordable housing and community development needs.

The survey will be open until March 1, 2024.

You can take it here.