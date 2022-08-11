96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City to Test Outdoor Warning System Sirens This Friday

August 11, 2022 9:00AM CDT
Share

The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor Warning System sirens.
This is only a test and does not indicate severe weather in the area.
The sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month. However, if the National Weather Service forecasts a ten percent (10%) chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the test, the OWS test will be canceled and not rescheduled.
For further information on the OWS, please visit mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.
More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Long LiveFlorida-georgia Line
12:43pm
Minimum WageBlake Shelton
12:36pm
Wishful DrinkingIngrid Andress/sam Hunt
12:33pm
Big Big PlansChris Lane
12:29pm
Single Saturday NightCole Swindell
12:24pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
2

Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
3

KLLL Spring KaChing Video
4

Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
5

Keith Urbana Video “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight”

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts