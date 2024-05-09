City to Test Outdoor Warning System Sirens This Friday

The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor Warning System sirens.

This is only a test and does not indicate severe weather in the area.

The sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month. However, if the National Weather Service forecasts a ten percent (10%) chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the test, the OWS test will be canceled and not rescheduled.