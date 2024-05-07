96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Inside ‘The Mandrake Project’: Bruce Dickinson’s Comic Metal Odyssey

May 7, 2024 6:02AM CDT
Imagine being locked away with nothing but time and your thoughts. Now, imagine you’re Bruce Dickinson – a rock and roll legend, a master fencer, a pilot, and an all-around visionary. What happens next? The birth of the Mandrake Project, a fusion of comic book storytelling and modern metal music. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Bruce Dickinson!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

