City Warns of Possible Illegal Solicitations

The City of Lubbock has been made aware of several instances of people calling citizens, or knocking on their doors, claming to be a cable provider, security camera company and others to sign them up in an attempt to get the citizens’ personal information.

We remind everyone to be vigilant and use common sense if you receive one of these solicitation calls or visits.

Important things to remember:

– You DO NOT have to give out personal or financial information unless you are completely sure that you are speaking to a legitimate company representative, and want the service being sold.

– You DO NOT have to make a quick decision regarding services someone might want to sell you. If they pressure you, that is an indication that it might be a scam.

– Do your homework: get information about the company in question, ask for a business card and call on your own, or do an internet search.

– City ordinance requires representatives of businesses to acquire a peddler’s permit before soliciting their products in residential neighborhoods. The permit, containing their name, photo and expiration date, must be worn by the salesperson during the solicitation. Citizens can call the Lubbock Police Records Department at 806.775.2809 to ask if a company has its peddler’s permit.