Codes Neighborhood Deployment Downtown

The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a neighborhood deployment in the Downtown area Tuesday December 12, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be Avenue Q, Marsha Sharp Freeway, Interstate 27 and 19th Street. A field office will be set up at 1408 Avenue N to provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Enforcement Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.