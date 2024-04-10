96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cole Swindell’s dropping a new love song on Friday

April 10, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Share
ABC

Cole Swindell will release a new track, “Forever to Me,” on Friday.

While not much is known about the upcoming song yet, Cole’s shared snippets of it on social media, alluding to it being a romantic ode about his sweetheart.

“She gave 18 summers to Carolina/ Spent a few more wild and free,” Cole sings in a clip. 

“I mighta gave her the diamond/ But she gave forever to me,” he sings in another snippet.

Cole’s latest releases include “3 Feet Tall” and 2022’s Stereotype, which also received the deluxe treatment as Stereotype Broken.

Coming up, Cole will kick off his Win The Night Tour May 16 in London, Ontario, before hitting Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, California and more. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to coleswindell.com.

You can presave “Forever to Me” now to hear it as soon as it drops. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dust On The BottleDavid Lee Murphy
2:08pm
Wild As HerCorey Kent
2:05pm
LadyBrett Young
2:02pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ft. Ernest
1:59pm
Knee DeepZac Brown Band
1:55pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Earth Might Move 1 Second Back In Time
2

Red Raiders shine at Big 12 Pro Day
3

Unveiling the World of Event Television with Jeff Margolis with 'We’re Live in Five'
4

Morton to sit out remainder of Texas Tech spring practices
5

SAVOR Prepares to Lead the Culinary and Patron Experience at Buddy Holly Hall