Comedy, Kids, and Hollywood: Kurt Smeaton’s Exclusive Dive

Have you ever found a shoe in your microwave or yogurt on your dog? If you’re nodding in bemused agreement, then you’re ready for a dose of ‘Children Ruin Everything’, the hit TV series on the CW that delves into the hilariously chaotic world of parenting. And who better to guide us through this comedic labyrinth than the show’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning executive producer and showrunner, Kurt Smeaton?

In our latest podcast episode, we sit down with Kurt to go Beyond the Mic and explore what makes ‘Children Ruin Everything’ a relatable and side-splitting adventure for parents and non-parents alike. Kurt shares the inspiration drawn from his own life as a father and how those “yogurt on the dog” moments became fodder for the show’s delightful storytelling.

Kurt’s candid conversation reveals the heart and soul poured into the series, not just from him but from the entire team. The chemistry of the cast, the writers’ room filled with parents, and the authenticity of the scenarios they create – all contribute to a show that resonates with anyone who’s experienced the trials and triumphs of raising little humans.

But it’s not all laughter and Rice Krispie squares. Kurt also touches on the more serious aspects of the creative process, including the potential impact of AI on Hollywood’s future. Will AI replace the human touch in storytelling? Kurt weighs in, providing food for thought for creatives and audiences alike.

As we delve into Kurt’s experiences, from his favorite pitches on ‘Men with Brooms’ to his love for Joshua Tree, we get a glimpse of the man behind the showrunner. His reflections on past projects, like ‘Young Drunk Punk’, and his thoughts on the industry’s evolution make for a compelling narrative that’s as insightful as it is entertaining.

So, if you’re craving a peek behind the curtain of television production or just need a good laugh, tune into our podcast episode with Kurt Smeaton. You’ll walk away with a newfound appreciation for the art of creating comedy and maybe even a few tips on how to handle those unexpected “children ruin everything” moments in your own life.