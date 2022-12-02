96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Companies Experiment With 4-Day Work Week

December 2, 2022 9:15AM CST
Share
Companies Experiment With 4-Day Work Week
Men and women talking in modern office

A four-day work week is proving popular with companies that made the switch this year.  A Boston College study had 30 companies based in the U.S., Ireland, and Australia test a four-day, 32-hour work week.  After the test period, 25 of those companies said they planned to stick with four-day work weeks long term.  Unsurprisingly, the experiment was popular with workers as well – employees rated the new schedule a 9.1 out of 10.

Could you get your week’s work done in just four days?

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

HumanCody Johnson
5:52pm
Christmas In DixieJason Aldean
5:44pm
Famous FriendsChris Young/kane Brown
5:41pm
Down HomeJimmie Allen
5:38pm
Broken HalosChris Stapleton
5:35pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Communities in Schools Toy Drive
2

Amid sobriety journey, Charles Kelley pens his “goodbye letter to alcohol” in a new song
3

Nashville notes: Tracy Lawrence’s charity turkey fry, Morgan Wallen’s Thanksgiving donations + more
4

Ski Apache Opens for 2022-2023 Season on Nov. 26
5

The Rudest Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Dinner According To The Experts