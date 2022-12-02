Companies Experiment With 4-Day Work Week

Men and women talking in modern office

A four-day work week is proving popular with companies that made the switch this year. A Boston College study had 30 companies based in the U.S., Ireland, and Australia test a four-day, 32-hour work week. After the test period, 25 of those companies said they planned to stick with four-day work weeks long term. Unsurprisingly, the experiment was popular with workers as well – employees rated the new schedule a 9.1 out of 10.

Could you get your week’s work done in just four days?