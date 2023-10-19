96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Country Singer And ‘Yellowstone’ Star Lainey Wilson Opens Up

October 19, 2023 9:13AM CDT
Nashville star Lainey Wilson is still reeling after receiving nine Country Music Association Awards nominations for the second year in a row two weeks ago.  “It’s crazy,” she marvels over her CMA nominations. “I mean, there’s a few categories where I’m competing with myself. It’s wild. If you would have told little Lainey that this would happen this soon into my career, I would have told you you were lying.”

Wilson has also been lucky in love. She and her boyfriend, former Pittsburgh Steelers player Devlin “Duck” Hodges, have been in a relationship since 2021 but made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 ACMs in Dallas.

“I just decided to keep something for myself, you know?” she explains. “And I laugh and say I wanted to see if he was in it for the right reasons — and turns out he was.”

