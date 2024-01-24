Country Singer Chris Young Arrested At Midtown Bar

Reportedly, Chris Young’s friendly night of drinking in Nashville turned into him getting arrested after he had an alleged encounter with law enforcement officers.

The report states that when members of the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission performed a surprise visit at the bar Young was drinking at, they were met with hostility from Young.Allegedly, Young started to question their motives when they were checking his ID and started harassing the agents by recording and following them.

The report stated that Young tried to block the agents from leaving the second bar that they were inspecting and allegedly, Young struck one of the agents. Chris Young is due back in court to face the three charges he got hit with after a night of drinking recklessly.