Covenant Children’s Hosting Brunch for New Moms

If you’re tired of scrolling through the For You Page on Tik Tok looking for advice on What to Expect When You’re Expecting look no further than Covenant Children’s Miracle in the Making Event.

The event is:

10 a.m. to Noon

Saturday, March 23, 2023

Arnett Room, 5 th floor Covenant Children’s (4000 24 th street)

Brunch is provided and attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a Doona stroller.

Experts across our continued care network will discuss the benefits of breastfeeding, debunk popular myths, and alleviate fears surrounding breastfeeding. Hear from a pediatrician, mental health counselor, dietitian, and lactation consultant on how breastfeeding supports good health and wellness in both baby and mom.

Sydney Robertson and Gracie Maldonado, a pair of local sisters sharing their own journey with breastfeeding. Winter Chambers Horton will also be sharing her story.

If interested, sign up here.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s is the only independently licensed, freestanding, children’s hospital in West Texas and eastern New Mexico and is one of only eight members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas and is the only one in our region. As the home of compassionate care and health excellence, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. Covenant Health is home to the only free-standing children’s hospital in West Texas, the only certified stroke center, and the best hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News & World Report. For more than 100 years our pioneering spirit has been moving us forward, bringing world-class research and the most advanced treatments to West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Our connected health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with the excellent care they deserve, with more locations, doctors and specialists. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

