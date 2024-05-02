Covenant Children’s Weekend of Giving

WHAT: 22nd Annual Storytellers Concert

HOSTED BY: Covenant Children’s

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

DATE: Friday, May 3

LOCATION: Knipling Education & Conference Center (6th floor of west parking garage

off 21st & Louisville)

DETAILS:

fundraiser for Covenant Children’s. Country superstar Sara Evans will headline the concert, playing alongside

songwriter Jeff Trott. This year’s proceeds will go towards equipment in our NICU like our NicView

cameras as well as group therapy classes for pregnant and post-partum moms. Debbie and Joey McGuire are cochairs of the event which is presented by First

United Bank.

WHAT: 2nd Annual Chip In for Children Celebrity Golf Tournament

HOSTED BY: Covenant Children’s

TIME: 9:30 a.m.

DATE: Monday, May 6

LOCATION: Lubbock Country Club (3400 Mesa Road)

DETAILS: