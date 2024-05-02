Covenant Children’s Weekend of Giving

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

May 2, 2024 9:05AM CDT
WHAT: 22nd Annual Storytellers Concert

HOSTED BY: Covenant Children’s

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

DATE: Friday, May 3

LOCATION: Knipling Education & Conference Center (6th floor of west parking garage
off 21st & Louisville)

DETAILS:

  • The 22 nd annual Storytellers concert is part of Weekend of Giving, an annual
    fundraiser for Covenant Children’s.
  • Country superstar Sara Evans will headline the concert, playing alongside
    songwriter Jeff Trott.
  • This year’s proceeds will go towards equipment in our NICU like our NicView
    cameras as well as group therapy classes for pregnant and post-partum moms.
  • Debbie and Joey McGuire are cochairs of the event which is presented by First
    United Bank.

WHAT: 2nd Annual Chip In for Children Celebrity Golf Tournament

HOSTED BY: Covenant Children’s

TIME: 9:30 a.m.

DATE: Monday, May 6

LOCATION: Lubbock Country Club (3400 Mesa Road)

DETAILS:

  • The 2 nd Annual Chip In for Children celebrity golf tournament is part of Weekend
    of Giving, an annual fundraiser for Covenant Children’s.
  • Coach Joey McGuire and friends like Cleto Cordero, Josh Abbott, William Clark
    Green and more will play in a shotgun style scramble.
  • This year’s proceeds will go towards equipment in our NICU like our NicView
    cameras as well as group therapy classes for pregnant and post-partum moms.
  • Debbie and Joey McGuire are cochairs of the event which is presented by First
    United Bank.

 

