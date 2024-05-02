Covenant Children’s Weekend of Giving
May 2, 2024 9:05AM CDT
WHAT: 22nd Annual Storytellers Concert
HOSTED BY: Covenant Children’s
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
DATE: Friday, May 3
LOCATION: Knipling Education & Conference Center (6th floor of west parking garage
off 21st & Louisville)
DETAILS:
- The 22 nd annual Storytellers concert is part of Weekend of Giving, an annual
fundraiser for Covenant Children’s.
- Country superstar Sara Evans will headline the concert, playing alongside
songwriter Jeff Trott.
- This year’s proceeds will go towards equipment in our NICU like our NicView
cameras as well as group therapy classes for pregnant and post-partum moms.
- Debbie and Joey McGuire are cochairs of the event which is presented by First
United Bank.
WHAT: 2nd Annual Chip In for Children Celebrity Golf Tournament
HOSTED BY: Covenant Children’s
TIME: 9:30 a.m.
DATE: Monday, May 6
LOCATION: Lubbock Country Club (3400 Mesa Road)
DETAILS:
- The 2 nd Annual Chip In for Children celebrity golf tournament is part of Weekend
of Giving, an annual fundraiser for Covenant Children’s.
- Coach Joey McGuire and friends like Cleto Cordero, Josh Abbott, William Clark
Green and more will play in a shotgun style scramble.
- This year’s proceeds will go towards equipment in our NICU like our NicView
cameras as well as group therapy classes for pregnant and post-partum moms.
- Debbie and Joey McGuire are cochairs of the event which is presented by First
United Bank.
