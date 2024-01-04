Covenant Health Chief Human Resource Officer, Chris Shavers, Assumes Role of Catholic Charities Board President

Chris Shavers, the Chief Human Resource Officer with Covenant Health, has been elected to the role of Board President for Catholic Charities – Diocese of Lubbock. Shavers began serving on the board in 2018 and was most recently the Chair of the Membership Committee.

Shavers began working at Covenant Health in 1992 and has been with the organization for 32 years. She is responsible for caregiver experience and human resources in the West Texas and New Mexico region. She has also been involved with many other community organizations.

“My heart resonates with the mission of Catholic Charities which is to provide our neighbors on the South Plains a path to well-being through support and empowerment. I have always deeply respected the important work Catholic Charities does for our Lubbock and West Texas communities, so I decided that is where I wanted to dedicate more of my time as a volunteer,” said Shavers.

Catholic Charities-Diocese of Lubbock, established in 1984, serves families and individuals in Lubbock and area counties, assisting with food, clothing, emergency utility or rent resources, prescription & eyeglass assistance, parenting classes, counseling, immigration assistance, and more, with the goal of breaking the cycle of poverty.

More information about Catholic Charities can be found at www.cclubbock.org.