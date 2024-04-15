Covenant Health Earns Accreditation for Radiation Oncology Services

COVENANT HEALTH EARNS APEx ACCREDITATION

FOR RADIATION ONCOLOGY SERVICES

LUBBOCK, TX- We are proud to announce Covenant Health has successfully attained accreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) APEx – Accreditation Program for Excellence®. APEx provides external validation that a radiation oncology facility is delivering high-quality patient care.

The team of doctors, nurses, and technicians at Joe Arrington Cancer Research & Treatment Center earned this designation after undergoing a rigorous multi-step process during which a radiation oncology practice is evaluated using consensus-based standards. The practice must demonstrate its safety and quality processes and show that it adheres to patient-centered care by promoting effective communication, coordinated treatments and strong patient engagement.

“Our radiation oncology team was invested in evaluating our processes to meet ASTRO’s high standards for safety and quality,” said Dr. Gabriel Axelrud, Medical Director. “Achieving APEx accreditation shows our community that we are dedicated to delivering consistently safe patient-centered cancer care.”

APEx, the fastest-growing radiation oncology practice accreditation program in the United States, is the only radiation oncology accreditation program that includes a self-assessment, which allows practices to internally assess compliance with quality improvement standards. The practice then proceeds to a facility review by an external surveyor team that includes a radiation oncologist and a medical physicist. The program reflects the recommendations endorsed in the ASTRO publication Safety is No Accident: A Framework for Quality Radiation Oncology and Care. To date, more than 300 U.S. facilities have earned APEx accreditation. Learn more about APEx at www.astro.org/APEx.

About Covenant Health:

As the home of compassionate care and health excellence, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. Covenant Health is home to the only free-standing children’s hospital in West Texas, the only certified stroke center, and the best hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News & World Report. For more than 100 years our pioneering spirit has been moving us forward, bringing world-class research and the most advanced treatments to West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Our connected health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with the excellent care they deserve, with more locations, doctors, and specialists. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

